Man released from custody after arrest over drugs seizure in Mullinahone

A man has been released from Garda custody following the seizure of drugs and a suspected imitation firearm in Mullinahone.

Gardaí made the discovery while executing a search warrant at a house on Fethard Street yesterday evening.

Cannabis herb, cocaine, amphetamines and tablets with an estimated street value of €2,100 were found, as well as a suspected imitation revolver.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene, but has since been released without charge from Clonmel Garda Station.

A file is being prepared for the DPP.