Man being questioned over Roscrea supermarket and church break-ins

Roscrea Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after break-ins at a supermarket and church in the town overnight.

The incidents occurred at some time between 2 – 4.30am this morning at Lidl on the Birr Road as well as St Cronan’s Church in the middle of the town.

Nothing was taken during either incident and a man in his 30s, who was arrested at the scene, is being questioned by Gardaí.

Tipperary Crime Prevention Officer for Tipperary, Sgt Tom O’Dwyer is encouraging witnesses to come forward.

Anybody with information or dash-cam footage between 2 – 4.30am this morning is asked to contact Roscrea Gardaí on (0505) 24230