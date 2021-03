A man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Tipperary.

The incident occurred on the R497 in Reiska, Kilcommon at approximately 10-past-2 Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí attended the scene and located a motorbike in the ditch, where the man in his late 40s was fatally injured.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage to make contact with Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100.