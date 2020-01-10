Man found dead next to his trolley at Limerick hospital

An investigation is underway at University Hospital Limerick after a man was found dead with a suspected broken neck on the ground next to his trolley, in the hospital’s emergency department.

According to the Limerick Leader the incident is believed to have happened before Christmas.

The news has emerged in a week in which a new record for people waiting on trolleys was reached in the hospital with a national high of 92 on Monday.

It is understood that the middle-aged man was found to have a broken neck, but exactly how he received the injury has yet to be determined.

The Limerick Leader had no official comment from the hospital.