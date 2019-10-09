Man due to be sentenced later in connection with fatal crash near Cloughjordan

A man is due to be sentenced later today in connection with a fatal crash near Cloughjordan just over two years ago.

Adam Case was a back seat passenger in a car which struck a tree on August 15th 2017.The 16 year old had had been living in the Shinrone area but was originally from Abbeyleix.

A 22 year old man and a 17 year old girl who were in the car at the time were also injured in the collision which happened in an area known as Boston on the Ballingarry North to Cloughjordan Road. Thomas Carroll of Ballingarry, Roscrea is due before Nenagh Circuit Court today for sentencing having already pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death.At the time of the crash Adam Case’s mother Sharon made an impassioned plea on Facebook urging people to wear a seatbelt.

She is due to give a victim impact statement in court today.