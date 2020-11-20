Man due in court after two supermarkets broken into and church burgled in Roscrea

A man is due in court this morning in relation to two burglaries and an incident of criminal damage in Roscrea.

They happened in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Just before 4.30am, Gardaí received a report of an alarm going off at a supermarket on the Birr Road.

When they got there, they found that a trolley had been used to smash through one of the windows.

A patrol of the area was carried out and CCTV reviewed and a possible suspect was identified.

A description of him was circulated to all Gardaí in the county and just under an hour later, a man in his 40s was arrested.

He was brought to Templemore Garda Station for questioning and when he was searched he was found in the possession of candles.

It later transpired that a church in Parkmore, Roscrea had also been broken into and candles had been stolen.

Gardaí also received a report that someone had damaged a window at another supermarket on Gantly Road, Roscrea.

The man arrested has since been charged and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court today.