Man Dies After Killaloan Crash

A man has died after a collision on the outskirts of Clonmel this morning.

The victim was the driver of a car which was involved in a single car crash on the N24 at Killaloan on the outskirts of the town shortly after 3am.

Two passengers in the car, a man and woman in their 20s were injured in the crash and have been taken to hospital where their condition is described as not life threatening.

Forensic collision investigators and crime scene examiners are at the crash site and the road will remain closed for a number of hours.

Speaking at Clonmel Garda Station Superintendent William Leahy said, “From our initial enquiries it’s understood the car, a 05WH registered silver Volkswagen Polo, left the road and struck a wall while travelling from Clonmel in the direction of Carrick-on-Suir. We are appealing for witnesses and in particular anyone who travelling on this stretch of road between 2.45am and 3.15am this morning to contact us at Clonmel Garda Station. We would also ask any road user with camera footage to make it available to investigating Gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station 052-6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.