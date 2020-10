A man has been killed in an accident involving a horse and trap near Portroe.

It happened this afternoon when the man in his 50s was out for a spin with a teenage family member at Killoran, not far from the quarry, at around 1.30pm.

No other vehicle was involved in the incident and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager is understood to have suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed for a time while a forensic examination took place but has since reopened.