Man dies following Clonmel road incident

A 39-year-old man seriously injured in a crash on the outskirts of Clonmel on Tuesday has died in hospital.

The male pedestrian sustained serious injures after being struck by a truck at around 6.30 that evening on the N24 between the Cahir Road Roundabout and Condon’s Cross at Knockanore.

He was rushed to South Tipperary General Hospital but passed away last night

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward and can contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.