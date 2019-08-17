Man dies following Clonmel accident

A man has died following a collision in Clonmel on Friday.

The man, aged in his early 50s, was walking along Gladstone Street in the town when a car mounted the path and struck a pole, which then fell and hit him.

He was rushed by ambulance to South Tipperary General Hospital where his condition was described as serious. He passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The driver of the car, a woman in her early 70s, was uninjured in the incident but was treated for shock.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage, to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640.