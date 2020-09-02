Man who died in Roscrea house-fire was much-loved retired teacher

The man who died in a house-fire in Roscrea earlier this week has been named locally.

Pat Coonan, who was originally from Nenagh, was a retired schoolteacher – having taught in Coláiste Phobal, Roscrea.

A investigation has been launched into the cause of the blaze which happened at 4am on Monday at his house in Clonracken.

Speaking to Tipp FM, Roscrea Councillor, Shane Lee says his loss is being felt by the whole community:

“Pat was known as a kind, friendly type of an individual. A very passionate man about his job. And a very understanding man about his community. He knew everybody and knew his place.

“Pat always had a kind word to say to people. A very, very, very decent individual and that’s the only way I can describe him.”

Councillor Lee continued, saying that Pat was always a joy to run into:

“Prior to being involved in politics, when I ran in 2014, he always had a kind word to say to me no matter if I met him on the street in town or wherever the case may be.

“He’d always have that encouragement to say to you.

“[He was] someone who really connected with his pupils and with the people of his community. And like that, I see past pupils of his paying tribute to him on social media. The tributes are absolutely brilliant to see the memories, the times people had with Pat – all very, very nice things to see in relation to him.

“I just want to pay tribute to him and his family at this very sad time.”

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.