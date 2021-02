A man remains in custody this morning in Clonmel in connection with the seizure of approximately €2,000 worth of cannabis herb.

Gardaí stopped and searched a man in his early 20s at around 6pm yesterday evening, who was observed acting suspiciously after he got off a bus.

He was found to be in possession of the quantity of cannabis herb and was subsequently arrested. He remains in custody at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.