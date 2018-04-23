Man in critical condition following crash outside Tipp Town

A man remains in a critical condition following a crash outside Tipperary Town overnight.

The driver of the vehicle was involved in a single vehicle collision at around midnight last night, on the Tipp town side of Alleen.

It’s understood the man was taken initially to South Tipperary General Hospital in Clonmel and then to Cork University Hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The R661 between Tipperary town and Dundrum has been re-opened following investigations by collision experts this morning.

Gardai have appealed to anyone with any information to contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.