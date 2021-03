A man has appeared in court in connection with a significant cannabis and cash seizure in Tipperary Town last year.

On April 29th last year, €70,000 worth of cannabis and €17,000 in cash was found at an address in the town.

Gardaí from the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit arrested a 40-year-old man as part of the investigation.

He has appeared at Nenagh District Court this morning, after being charged in connection with the incident.