Man charged as part of investigation into fatal Fethard workplace incident

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 2016 workplace incident in Tipperary in which a man was fatally injured.

Gardai have been investigating the incident at a stud farm in Fethard on June 26th, 2016, in which a 23-year-old man died when a work vehicle overturned.

A 25-year-old man also suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

A man in his mid-70s was charged in court in Clonmel this morning as part of the investigation.

He has been remanded on bail to reappear at Clonmel District Court on June 23rd.