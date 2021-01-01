Man charged following Fethard arrest

A man is due in court in connection with a number of incidents in Fethard earlier this week.

The man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday as part of an investigation into what Gardaí describe as “a serious incident” in St Patrick’s Place in the town on Tuesday night.

A number of other incidents also occurred in Woodvale Walk later that night

The man was taken into custody in the Gort an Oir area of Fethard – during the course of the arrest cocaine with an estimated street value of €6,500 and a quantity of cash was located.

He has since been charged with a number of offences and will appear before a special court sitting in Clonmel this afternoon.