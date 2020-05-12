Man charged after €50k of cannabis plants found in Tipperary house

A man has been charged following the seizure of over €50,000 of suspected cannabis plants in Tipperary.

Garda members in the Tipperary Divisional Drug Unit, assisted by Newport Gardaí, made the discovery of suspected cannabis plants after executing a search warrant at a house before 5pm yesterday.

Gardaí discovered two rooms converted into grow houses, one of which was found through a concealed door hidden behind a shelving unit.

Both grow houses were fitted out with extractor fans, timers for the various lighting, heaters and an irrigation system.

Cannabis plants at various stages of growth were seized, with an estimated value of over €50,000.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene and was then questioned at Nenagh Garda Station.

He’s since been charged to appear before Thurles District Court on May 26th.