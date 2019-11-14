Man arrested for two burglaries in Thurles

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s in relation to two burglaries at Thurles Shopping Centre that occurred on the 5th November, 2019.

Shortly after midnight a man entered two shops within Thurles Shopping Centre and stole a television. He then left the scene on a bicycle.

Following an investigation by Gardaí in Thurles, a man in his 30s was arrested yesterday, 13th November, 2019. He was detained at Thurles Garda Station and is due to appear before Thurles District Court this morning at 10.30am.