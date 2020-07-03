Man arrested following high speed chase in Tipperary

A man has been arrested following a high speed chase in Tipperary this week.

At around 9.30pm on Wednesday, Gardaí from the Thurles Roads Policing Unit were conducting a speed checkpoint on the M7 at Birdhill when they detected a car travelling at 183 kilometres per hour.

Gardaí immediately gave chase in what’s being referred to as a “managed pursuit” at a safe distance.

However, the offending car then increased its speed to over 210 kilometres an hour at times and Gardaí say they witnessed numerous instances of dangerous driving in wet conditions.

Assistance was requested from members in Laois but before they arrived, the car came to a stop in Borris-in-Ossory – 65 kilometres from where it was initially detected.

The driver, a man in his late teens, was arrested and brought to Nenagh Garda Station.

He was later charged and is due to appear before Nenagh District Court on July 23rd at 10.30 in the morning.

Gardaí are reminding people that we can never be complacent about road safety and that speed does kill.