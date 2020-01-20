Man arrested in connection with Nenagh incidents

The man in his 20’s is due to appear in court today in connection with a burglary at Woodview Close and an assault in Yewston.

Nenagh Gardaí assisted by Immigration Gardaí at Dublin Airport arrested the man yesterday as he was about to board a flight.

He was brought to Nenagh Garda Station where he was charged and is due to appear before Limerick District Court today.

On December 23rd, at approximately 3:30am, two men entered a house in Woodview Close in Nenagh and assaulted the occupant, a man in his 30’s. He sustained a number of cuts and bruises.

At approximately 11.30pm on the same day, another man was assaulted with what is believed to be a hammer outside a house in Yewston Estate. He was brought to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries and was later discharged.

A second man was charged in relation to these incidents and appeared before Limerick District Court last Saturday.