A man has been arrested in Clonmel today following the seizure of €9,000 worth of drugs and cash.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40’s, after they seized €8,000 of suspected drugs and €1,160 in cash.

As part of an ongoing investigation, Gardaí, assisted by the Regional Dog Unit and Armed Support Unit, searched a number of properties in Clonmel shortly after 9am.

The man arrested is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station.