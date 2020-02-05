Man to appear in court this morning in relation to Tipp town robbery

A man in his 30’s has been arrested and charged in relation to a robbery at Kickham Place, Tipperary Town, on the 30th of January.

Shortly after 11am, Gardaí received a report from a man who had just been punched and had a small amount of cash stolen from him by another man.

A man in his 30’s was arrested in Tipperary Town yesterday afternoon and detained at Tipperary Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged to appear before Tipperary District Court this morning at 10.30am.