Man in his 40’s appears in court in Cashel over drugs seizure

A man in his forties has appeared in court in Tipperary again today in connection with a massive drugs seizure in Cashel at the end of January.

Over three hundred thousand euro worth of heroin and cannibas was discovered during searches of a vehicle and a house in Cashel on January 27th last.

45 year old Liam McCarthy with an address at Liam Lynch Park, Glasheen Road, Cork was charged with four offences

following the seizure of €30,000 worth of cannabis herb and €280,000 worth of heroin.

He appeared before the court in Cashel again today and has been remanded on continuing bail to appear in Cashel court again on April 12th, where the Book of Evidence is due to be served.