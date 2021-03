A malnourished pony has been rescued by Gardaí from bogland in mid Tipperary.

The discovery of the bay pony was made at Clover Bog in Two Mile Borris, with the animal already having suffered a serious leg injury.

Gardaí in Thurles say the pony is now now safe and well, while receiving treatment for her injury.

Any information regarding the owner of the animal is asked to contact Thurles Garda Station at (0504) 25100.