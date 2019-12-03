Major Tipp GAA fundraiser cancelled

The Players Premier Party Fundraising Concert scheduled for the Dome in Thurles on December 14th has been cancelled.

According to the Tipperary County Board this is due to circumstances outside their control.

PRO Joe Bracken says everyone who bookings made through Eventbrite will be contacted by email and refunds will be made from today.

Well known comedian Pat Shortt had gathered together some of the top names in the country for the show.

The County Board has also apologised for the inconvenience caused to the management of The Dome and their schedule date and expressed their appreciation to all the acts that had made themselves available for the night.