Tipperary is included in plans by Danish group Obton and Irish company Shannon Energy as part of a major investment in solar power across Ireland.

The pair intend to spend €300 million over three years creating over 1,000 jobs in the process.

The solar farms would generate up to 500 megawatts of electricity.

As well as the Premier county sites in Cork, Galway, Longford and Westmeath are also planned with each one producing enough power to cover the yearly consumption of around 25,000 homes.