Major restoration works to be carried out at iconic Tipperary building

Significant funding has been secured for the replacement of the roof of Fethard Ballroom.

It’s hoped that the work will be complete in early Spring on the project, which is seen as an expensive undertaking due to its age, as well as the presence of asbestos.

Leader grant funding and local fundraising has helped to fund the replacement.

Independent TD Michael Lowry says it’ll safeguard the future of the Ballroom for generations to come.

“A combination of funding from the Leader Programme, the Magnier Foundation and the local committee savings make it possible to invest €250,000 in replacing the roof.”

“This is a building that’s steeped in history and filled with memories of the past. It’s a venue that recalls many romantic memories and great entertainment.”

“It’s a very popular venue in the showband area and it makes a huge contribution to the social life not just of Fethard but a wide area.”