Major plans for West Tipperary hotel

The Premier County’s first whiskey distillery is set to take the next step to becoming a reality shortly.

Ambitious plans for Dundrum House Hotel in West Tipperary are due to be lodged with the planning authority in the coming weeks.

One of the key parts of the project will be the development of the Tipperary Boutique Whiskey Distillery.

This will comprise of a two-storey distillery which would be instead of the previously granted permission for a 44 bedroom hotel and conference centre and would link up with the hotel in a major tourism development.

Also included in the proposals will be a bottling plant and whiskey storage area.

There are also plans to develop the hotel itself with a larger function room, new meeting rooms and an increased basement area for kitchens and storage.

A new hotel entrance foyer, lobbies, reception and mezzanine areas are included in the application which is due before Tipperary County Council’s planning department.

Landscaped gardens are planned along with car parking and the retention of a revised layout for the golf driving range together with a new golf course maintenance building.