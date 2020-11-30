Major mixed-use development proposed for Tipp Town

Plans have been revealed for a significant mixed-use development in Tipp Town.

The proposals currently before Tipperary County Council are for a nursing home with an associated assisted living facility and an independent residential development of nearly 100 dwellings

The plans are for a 20 acre site in the Brodeen and Garranacanty area of the Dundrum road in Tipperary Town.

The nursing home would accommodate 88 private resident suites and have an associated assisted living facility containing 23 one-bed apartments and 23 two-bed apartments in a two-storey structure.

The nursing home would provide 30 car parking spaces with a further 60 dedicated parking spaces for the assisted living element.

The separate residential development would comprise of 96 houses made up of a mix of 3 and 4 bed semi-detached houses and 5 bed detached dwellings.

If given planning permission the 20 acre site would be accessed by a new road from the Dundrum Road – St Michael’s Avenue Roundabout.

The planning application lodged with Tipperary County Council says over 100 people would be employed on site during the construction phase while between 20 and 30 would be employed when the facility is up and running.

A decision is due from the local authority by January 26th next.