Major investment in Tipperary’s travel infrastructure

Towns across Tipperary are set to get funding to improve things like cycle ways and footpaths.

The Premier County has been allocated €2.6 million from a national fund of €33 million for active travel projects while €14 million is going to local authorities for climate change adaptation steps.

Among the Tipperary projects is €375,000 for a cycleway on the old N7 between Nenagh and Roscrea and €150,000 for the resurfacing and relining of various roads, streets and pedestrian crossings in Carrick on Suir.

Department of Transport Minister of State, Hildegarde Naughton says it includes plans to fix roads and to make walking and cycling safer.

“These are shovel ready projects in our towns, villages and cities which will be completed by the end of November this year.”

“It will help local authorities to carry out essential repairs to the road networks as a result of the severe weather conditions and also ensure that we have safer walking and cycling routes as part of our ‘safe routes to school’ initiative.”