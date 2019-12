The Clonmel sports hub and Kickham barracks projects have received a major funding boost, which will halve the time frame for completion.

The projects were originally awarded 2.9 million and would be done in two phases.

This has now been upped to 8.2 million altogether and the works will be completed in just one phase.

Mayor of Clonmel, Fine Gael Councillor Garret Ahearn told Tipp FM News he has been working on this for some time and said work will begin early in the New Year.