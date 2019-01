Over €750,000 has been allocated for outdoor recreation works in Tipperary.

Four projects in the Premier County are included in funds announced today by Minister Michael Ring.

There’s been a broad welcome for the allocation under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme which includes Cashel, Templemore, Tipp Town and a stretch of the River Suir.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Murphy says Tipperary has fared well from today’s announcement.