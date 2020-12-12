Major fireworks display to take place in Thurles this evening

A major fireworks display will take place in Thurles this evening despite the restrictions surrounding Covid-19.

Traditionally the Christmas Skyfest in the mid-Tipp town includes Christmas markets, music and train-rides around the town park.

However this year it’s confined to the fireworks show which will start at 6pm.

Cllr Jim Ryan says local Gardaí and Tipperary County Council have given the go-ahead for the event this evening but with strict guidelines:

“Obviously we are not allowed to have any big gatherings so we would encourage people to maybe watch the fireworks display from their own homes,

“Maybe come out to the front garden or the back garden or open the windows or the doors and don’t worry, no matter where you are living in Thurles or outside of Thurles, you will be able to see these fireworks because they do go up very high in the sky, so you won’t miss out.

“I would maybe put the message out there that there will be no gatherings allowed in the town park.

“The gardaí will be out in force and so will ourselves and as I said, you will be able to see these fireworks perfectly clear from your homes.”