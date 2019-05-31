Major drugs seizure at Killaloe mansion near Tipperary border.

A significant cannabis grow house has been discovered by gardai in a Victorian mansion on the lakes of Lough Derg.

As part of an intelligence lead operation, gardaí searched Tinarana House in Killaloe, Co. Clare and found hundreds of cannabis plants at all stages (nursery, mature plants, dried plants) of production.

The drugs are estimated to be worth around of €900,000 pending analysis.

The woman in her 20’s was arrested at the scene and is being held at Ennis Garda Station.

The search and investigations remain ongoing.