Major campaign to ensure West Tipp golf course is not sold for farming

The owners of Ballykisteen Golf Club in west Tipperary are considering multiple offers according to club members fighting for its survival.

The club, which is owned by Great National Hotels, is up for sale with fears being expressed locally that the 155 acres of land could be sold and repurposed as farmland.

There are around 400 members in the club, and they’re promoting its economic and social benefits to the area.

One of the organisers of the campaign to save the course, Jill Pierse, has been explaining their most recent correspondence from the owners.

“So they responded to the club captain on Monday to say that they had a number of bids in – not all for farmland – but some of them are. I think one in particular.”

“They’re to get back to us over the next three weeks hopefully with some kind of definitive response.”