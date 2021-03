Water supply to Ardfinnan and surrounding areas will be disrupted today due to essential maintenance works.

The following areas will be without water from 8am to 10pm today:

Ardfinnan village, St Anne’s Terrace, Mount Carmel, Castleview, Ashfield Manor, Lady’s Abbey, Ballyhist, Castlegrace, Lady’s Abbey Boreen, Roosca, Ballybrada, Cranna, Garryduff, Tullow and parts of Kildanogue.

Water tankers will be in place at Ardfinnan National School, Castleview and at Marsh’s shop.