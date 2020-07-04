M8 partially closed and man arrested after shots fired Gardaí

A man’s been arrested after shots were fired at Gardaí in Cork last night.

Uniformed members responded to reports of an incident on Military Road shortly before midnight and when they arrived a man shot in their direction.

He then made off in a car and was pursued by members of the Armed Response Unit, and was eventually caught at the M8 toll plaza where Gardaí had set up a stinger device to stop the car.

The man then fired more shots at Gardaí but was apprehended after they fired what they say was a “less than lethal device” at him.

He’s now being held at Fermoy Garda Station and that stretch of the M8 is closed in both directions between junctions 15 and 17.