A stretch of motorway on the Limerick-Tipperary border has reopened after a string of collisions this afternoon.

Three separate crashes between Junction 27 Birdhill and Junction 28 Castletroy had forced the closure of the southbound route at around 4pm, with icy conditions reported.

Gardai have since reopened the road however, but are continuing to deal with the incidents.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution this evening as snow has fallen on many routes throughout the day.