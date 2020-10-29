Lowry welcomes Government statement on Mother & Baby Homes

Survivors of Mother and Baby Homes will be allowed access their personal records.

The Government’s clarified that they are legally entitled to a database following controversy over the sealing of archives.

There was a lot of controversy and hurt when legislation was signed into law over the weekend which passed a database – created by a Commission of Investigation – onto Tusla to help with its tracing efforts – while part of an archive would be sealed for 30 years.

However the Attorney General now says the rights of citizens may be affected for GDPR reasons, as people should have access to personal information about themselves.

Speaking to Tipp FM this morning Deputy Michael Lowry welcomed the move by the Government to clarify the situation.

“Well there was never an issue with relation to accessing personal private information. But I was delighted last night that the Government issued that statement which eliminates a lot of unnecessary confusion.”

“The Government statement confirms that the legislation – which I supported – was absolutely essential to prevent vital records from being destroyed and lost forever. The Government also confirmed that the report will be published in full and not hidden or concealed.”