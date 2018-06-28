Lowry tells Tipp FM he is not a criminal

In his first interview since his conviction, Tipperary Independant Deputy Michael Lowry says he resents being regarded as a criminal.

The Holycross based Deputy was fined 15,000 euro this week, for filing incorrect corporation tax returns and failing to keep proper books of account.

His company Garuda was fined 10,000 after being convicted of the same offences.

In sentencing the judge said he didn’t believe a prison sentence was appropriate and he didn’t think a period of community service would be suitable.

The Tipperary Deputy has been strongly castigated online and on National media for his actions, despite constituency support remaining largely loyal.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today this morning, Michael Lowry said he resents the fact that he is viewed as a criminal