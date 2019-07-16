Lowry says Thurles planning breaches are not connected to Post Office move

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has hit back at claims Thurles Shopping Centre has failed to take action over planning breaches on the site which date back over a decade.

Last month it emerged that operators of the shopping centre, which will be housing the new post office amid much controversy, were served with warning letter outlining 41 planning breaches.

Several politicians have questioned how An Post could relocate its offices to the shopping centre in the midst of this

But Deputy Michael Lowry says there are totally unconnected.