Lowry says Hospital Statement Does Not Allay Staff Concerns

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says clarifications by UL Hospitals Group about vaccine rollout do nothing to allay his concerns or those of staff at Nenagh Hospital.

In a statement to Tipp FM, the group said they’re issuing as much vaccine as possible, and refutes remarks by deputy Lowry earlier this week that the group and the HSE has “failed” staff in Nenagh.

Responding to that statement this afternoon, deputy Lowry says he believes the group has “totally misjudged the frustration and anger of its workforce.”

He reiterates calls for greater prioritisation of staff at Nenagh Hospital in getting the Covid-19 vaccine, and says the HSE has not communicated sufficiently with staff at the hospital.