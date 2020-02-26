Lowry met with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael for policy talks

Informative, constructive, and useful are how the talks between a number of Independent TD’s and Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are being described.

Tipperary’s Michael Lowry was among those who met with the two parties yesterday for policy talks on the formation of a new government.

The other independent for this constituency, Mattie McGrath met with Fianna Fáil today s as part of the Rural Independents Group.

Speaking to Tipp FM News this lunchtime, Deputy Lowry says the talks he was involved in were positive.

He said there was a detailed exchange of views with the meetings with Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar.

He added that people are getting restless and want the parties to engage in ‘constructive and meaningful’ talks.

Listen to a snippet here;