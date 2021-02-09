Lowry Hopeful of Positive Resolution to Dean Maxwell Future

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry says he remains hopeful of a positive resolution to the ongoing uncertainty about Dean Maxwell Nursing Home in Roscrea.

The independent deputy raised the issue with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar again in the Dáil last week, after HSE officials stated in December their intention to downgrade services, and move long stay beds to Nenagh.

Meetings have been held with community groups in the town over the past number of weeks, and they’ve made an application for funding under the National Development Plan.

The Tanaiste in his reply said that the Dean Maxwell Unit needs to be upgraded and modernised in order to meet HIQA standards, and expects the review to be completed in the next couple of months.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Deputy Michael Lowry said he is hopeful of a positive response