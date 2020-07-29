Lowry highly critical of HSE stance on Dean Maxwell unit

The future of the Dean Maxwell Nursing Unit in Roscrea looks more positive in the wake of comments by the Taoiseach in the Dáil.

Deputy Michael Lowry questioned Micheál Martin on the matter yesterday who was positive in his response saying the government was committed to meeting the health of needs of older people in Roscrea.

The Independent Tipperary TD has hit out at the lack of action from the HSE to secure the future of the facility at Parkmore.

“They’ve been downgrading Dean Maxwell step by step, slowly but gradually moving towards closure. It’s not written down – it’s an unwritten closure and its closure by stealth.”

“The HSE has effectively stood back – they’ve allowed the local community to meet about this, they’ve met with committees but it has all been soft talk and no action.”

“They have done absolutely nothing the HSE to offer an alternative solution.”