Lowry expresses relief following court ruling

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry has said he’s relieved he’s no longer under investigation.

He was fined €15,000 yesterday, for filing incorrect corporation tax returns and failing to keep proper books of account.

The judge said he didn’t believe a prison sentence was appropriate and he didn’t think a period of community service would be suitable.

His refrigeration company Garuda Ltd. was fined €10,000 after being convicted of the same offences.

Speaking outside court afterwards, Deputy Lowry said his supporters have been steadfast in their support.