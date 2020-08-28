Lowry critical of outcry for closure of local meat factory

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry is encouraging the public to support management at ABP Cahir in their efforts to tackle a Coronavirus outbreak.

38 staff and close contacts have been notified as Covid-positive at the meat factory in recent weeks, and operations are continuing in a reduced capacity.

Deputy Lowry says that any outcry for the closure of the plant is unhelpful, and claims it will have a detrimental impact on the local economy.

He says it’s vital for many local businesses that operations continue there in a reduced capacity:

“The plant is simply ticking over. It has a skeleton staff currently of around 120. As I speak to you today, there are approximately 430 staff in isolation principally due to contact tracing.

“It’s important to assure the public in the area that tomorrow, Saturday, 530 staff will be retested by the HSE community testers.”