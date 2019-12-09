Lowry: Club’s shouldn’t suffer from FAI controversy

A Tipperary TD says it’s vital that grass roots members of the FAI don’t suffer because of the problems at the top level of the body.

The call from Deputy Michael Lowry comes as Sports Minister Shane Ross says government funding to the association can’t be fully restored yet.

Minister Ross, Sports Ireland and the FAI have been asked to attend an emergency meeting of the Oireachtas Sport Committee on Wednesday.

Deputy Michael Lowry says it’s likely that the government will support clubs through a 3rd party while the issues with the FAI are being resolved.



Meanwhile a former manager of Peake Villa and Thurles Town says there needs to be a root and branch reform of the FAI.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Noel Byrne claimed we haven’t heard the last of the controversy to hit the association.

However the Thurles native says something needs to be done to ensure underage soccer continues to be funded.