Lowry calls for spectator ban to be reversed

A Tipperary TD says there’s no logic to the governments’ decision to return to holding sporting events behind closed doors.

Michael Lowry is among many to call for the move to be reversed.

He felt allowing 200 people at an event was working so why tamper with it.

“There’s widespread anger and frustration at it and the reason for that is that people don’t understand the logic behind it. It’s a wrong decision.”

“All of the organisations – including the GAA – have been very diligent and very committed and have been observing to the closest detail all of the regulations and rules around people attending their venues.”

“We now have a situation where no one can attend these events and this is leading to a lot of frustration.”