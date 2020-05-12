Lowest number of new cases nationally in almost 2 months while Tipperary records just 1 more

There have been a further 24 deaths here due to Covid-19, while another 107 cases of the virus have also been confirmed.
It means the total death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,488.
There are also 23,242 total confirmed cases.
In Tipperary, there’s been just one extra case now diagnosed, bringing the county’s total to 524.
The latest statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:
24 new deaths and 107 new cases confirmed:
- the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified that 24 people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died – bringing the total deaths to 1,488
- 107 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ireland
- there are now 23,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland
Update on testing
As of midnight Monday 11 May, 258,808 tests have been carried out.
Over the past week, 44,047 tests were carried out. Of these, 1,466 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.3%.
The capacity for testing now stands at approximately 90,000.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 10th May (23,089 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 42% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years
- 3,031 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 386 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 6,906 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,235 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,337 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,234 cases (5%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday 12 May) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.
Notes to the Editor:
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,488 deaths reflects this.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|23,089
|Total number hospitalised
|3,031
|Total number admitted to ICU
|386
|Total number of deaths
|1,237
|Total number of healthcare workers
|6,906
|Number clusters notified
|759
|Cases associated with clusters
|8,406
|Median age
|49
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 10 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|13249
|57.4
|Male
|9776
|42.3
|Unknown
|64
|0.3
|Total
|23,089
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 10 May.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|42
|0.2
|1 – 4
|79
|0.3
|5 – 14
|260
|1.1
|15 – 24
|1624
|7
|25 – 34
|3777
|16.4
|35 – 44
|3994
|17.3
|45 – 54
|4172
|18.1
|55 – 64
|3014
|13.1
|65 – 74
|1685
|7.3
|75 – 84
|2164
|9.4
|85+
|2252
|9.8
|Unknown
|26
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 10 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|61%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|36%
|Travel abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 10 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|Percentage of total
|<5
|18
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.6
|15 – 24
|66
|2.2
|25 – 34
|179
|5.9
|35 – 44
|238
|7.9
|45 – 54
|408
|13.5
|55 – 64
|439
|14.5
|65 – 74
|535
|17.7
|75 – 84
|691
|22.8
|85+
|438
|14.5
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 10 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|Carlow
|141
|0.6%
|Cavan
|757
|3.3%
|Clare
|306
|1.3%
|Cork
|1234
|5.3%
|Donegal
|474
|2.1%
|Dublin
|11235
|48.7%
|Galway
|400
|1.7%
|Kerry
|305
|1.3%
|Kildare
|1337
|5.8%
|Kilkenny
|284
|1.2%
|Laois
|249
|1.1%
|Leitrim
|74
|0.3%
|Limerick
|588
|2.5%
|Longford
|269
|1.2%
|Louth
|733
|3.2%
|Mayo
|537
|2.3%
|Meath
|769
|3.3%
|Monaghan
|454
|2%
|Offaly
|358
|1.6%
|Roscommon
|297
|1.3%
|Sligo
|127
|0.6%
|Tipperary
|524
|2.3%
|Waterford
|143
|0.6%
|Westmeath
|643
|2.8%
|Wexford
|202
|0.9%
|Wicklow
|649
|2.8%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 10 May.