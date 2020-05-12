Lowest number of new cases nationally in almost 2 months while Tipperary records just 1 more

There have been a further 24 deaths here due to Covid-19, while another 107 cases of the virus have also been confirmed.

It means the total death toll in the Republic now stands at 1,488.

There are also 23,242 total confirmed cases.

In Tipperary, there’s been just one extra case now diagnosed, bringing the county’s total to 524.

The latest statement from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reads as follows:

24 new deaths and 107 new cases confirmed:

Update on testing

As of midnight Monday 11 May, 258,808 tests have been carried out.

Over the past week, 44,047 tests were carried out. Of these, 1,466 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 3.3%.

The capacity for testing now stands at approximately 90,000.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Sunday 10th May (23,089 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 49 years

3,031 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 386 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,906 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,235 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,337 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,234 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 36%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today (Tuesday 12 May) to continue its ongoing review of Ireland’s response to COVID-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“We are continuing to examine the progress of the disease and though we are still making progress, which is giving us real encouragement, we need to keep going. We still have 70 people in ICU and over 500 people in hospital. We have more work to do.”

Rachel Kenna, Deputy Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Today marks International Nurses Day and 2020 is also International Year of the Nurse and Midwife. We did not expect to be marking this year amidst a Global Pandemic, however, our fellow nurses and midwives have risen to the challenge and remain a vital resource to our health service.

“Our nurses and midwives are working in high risk situations on a daily basis, delivering care in PPE, making personal sacrifices and continuing to provide compassionate care in a stressful environment.

“The public actions over the last number of weeks have meant nurses and midwives can continue to deliver care to those who need it. Please continue to support them during this time, hold firm and stay safe.”

ENDS

Notes to the Editor:

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 3 deaths. The figure of 1,488 deaths reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 23,089 Total number hospitalised 3,031 Total number admitted to ICU 386 Total number of deaths 1,237 Total number of healthcare workers 6,906 Number clusters notified 759 Cases associated with clusters 8,406 Median age 49

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 10 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 13249 57.4 Male 9776 42.3 Unknown 64 0.3 Total 23,089

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 10 May.

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 42 0.2 1 – 4 79 0.3 5 – 14 260 1.1 15 – 24 1624 7 25 – 34 3777 16.4 35 – 44 3994 17.3 45 – 54 4172 18.1 55 – 64 3014 13.1 65 – 74 1685 7.3 75 – 84 2164 9.4 85+ 2252 9.8 Unknown 26 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 10 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 61% Close contact with confirmed case 36% Travel abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 10 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases Percentage of total <5 18 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.6 15 – 24 66 2.2 25 – 34 179 5.9 35 – 44 238 7.9 45 – 54 408 13.5 55 – 64 439 14.5 65 – 74 535 17.7 75 – 84 691 22.8 85+ 438 14.5 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 10 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

Carlow 141 0.6% Cavan 757 3.3% Clare 306 1.3% Cork 1234 5.3% Donegal 474 2.1% Dublin 11235 48.7% Galway 400 1.7% Kerry 305 1.3% Kildare 1337 5.8% Kilkenny 284 1.2% Laois 249 1.1% Leitrim 74 0.3% Limerick 588 2.5% Longford 269 1.2% Louth 733 3.2% Mayo 537 2.3% Meath 769 3.3% Monaghan 454 2% Offaly 358 1.6% Roscommon 297 1.3% Sligo 127 0.6% Tipperary 524 2.3% Waterford 143 0.6% Westmeath 643 2.8% Wexford 202 0.9% Wicklow 649 2.8%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Sunday 10 May.